VIDEO | Põlema süttinud reisilennuk tegi Moskvas hädamaandumise, õnnetuses on hukkunuid

Loe veel

Terrible video of the plane on fire at Sheremetyevo Airport. https://t.co/JcjBxqKDCi pic.twitter.com/Qut7yngICI

A post shared by Mikhail Savchenko (@mikkentosh) on May 5, 2019 at 8:51am PDT

BREAKING It's reported five people have been injured during an Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet emergency landing in Moscow. Video shows the aircraft on fire as it lands at Sheremetyevo International Airport. pic.twitter.com/6zGmTVquxc