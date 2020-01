VIDEO | Hiinas neelas tänavasse tekkinud auk bussi ja tappis kuus inimest

Video näitas inimesi bussipeatuses avaneva augu eest põgenemas ja bussi sellesse vajumas, vahendab AFP.

Augu suurenedes kadus sellesse mitu inimest. Augus toimus ka plahvatus.

#China A bus fell into a suddenly developed sinkhole when passengers were boarding the bus at the bus stop.



Explosions and fire are visible from the sinkhole.



This happened in Xining, Qinghai Province; some sources suggest 13 were injured and 2 are still missing. pic.twitter.com/ieB1TdnfvX