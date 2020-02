Londonis pussitati mitut inimest, arvatav terrorist lasti maha

"Tegeleme Streathamis juhtunu uurimisega," teatas politsei. "Haavata sai senistel teadetel mitu inimest. Asjaolusid hinnatakse. Juhtunu on kuulutatud terrorismiga seotuks."

#Streatham: Police: "A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related."pic.twitter.com/xRCofcQBuY