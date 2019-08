KAART | Satelliitpildid paljastavad, et Amazonase põlengud ja suitsupilved katavad hiiglasliku osa Brasiiliast ja levivad naaberriikidesse

View this post on Instagram

The European Union's satellite program, Copernicus, released this map showing the forecast smoke from the fires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest spreading all along Brazil to the east Atlantic coast. The smoke is covering nearly half of the country and is even spilling over into neighboring Peru, Bolivia and Paraguay. The scale on the bottom of the map represents the forecast thickness of the smoke in the air. Fires in the Amazon are burning at the highest rate since the country's space research center began tracking them in 2013, the National Institute for Space Research said this week.