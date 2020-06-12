International students might be shown the door, requirements unlikely to be weakened

Naela Delmo from the Philippines has been admitted to a chemistry Master´s programme at the University of Tartu and should start her studies this September. She is excited and really looking forward to the school year but the corona virus has turned her plans upside down. "I don´t even know when I can apply for a visa which is hugely stressful for me, since I´m coming all the way from the other side of the world," she explains.

The situation is made even more difficult for her, since the nearest place she could apply for a study visa is in the Estonian embassy in Japan, but due to the virus travelling between Japan and Philippines is also more complicated. However, distance from Estonia is not the only determinant. Darja Venikova from Saint Petersburg also plans to start her studies in international relations at the University of Tartu this autumn. She does not know either when she can get her documents in order. "I hope that the situation dies down by the end of the summer," she expresses hope.

So far, Estonia´s message to such students has been that it is quite likely that borders can be closed to them in autumn, appealing to public health and safety. Uliana Buldakova, a student about to graduate from the same curriculum as Darja, is from the heart of Russia, Udmurtia. "I understand that in conditions of COVID-19, precautionary measures should be taken in regards to international mobility, but I think that closing the borders off for all non-EU nationals is a bit radical, especially if they are from countries that are less-infected, for example Georgia," Buldakova condemned the decision.

Buldakova who is about to bag a political sciences degree feels that closing Estonia off to everyone, no exceptions, can be very convenient but understanding of the nature of the disease might be skewed. "Today it is hard to do the right thing which only means that more effort should be made to return to normalcy," she said.

Ruth Annus, head of citizenship and migration policy department at the ministry of internal affairs, the person who notified the higher education institutions a few weeks ago, saying that international students might not be able to enter this year, does not agree with the criticism.