In 2004, Secretary Powell accepted the Estonian documents ratifying the Washington Treaty. With this, Estonia became a member of @NATO.



In 2018, I had the chance to thank him for believing in us & our rightful place in NATO.



Rest in Peace, Sir. 🇪🇪🇺🇸🇪🇪 https://t.co/c8d1avUOVZ pic.twitter.com/E8JoLx5KXG