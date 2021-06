Eesti ja 11 EL riiki mõistsid hukka Ungari poolse LGBT+ inimeste jõhkra diskrimineerimise

Here's the statement the ministers of 🇧🇪🇩🇰🇪🇪🇫🇮🇫🇷🇩🇪🇮🇪🇱🇹🇱🇺🇳🇱🇪🇸🇸🇪 and maybe 🇱🇻 (to be confirmed) will later today make on what they call 'a flagrant form of discrimination' of LGBTIQ persons and the 'violation of the right of freedom of expression' in 🇭🇺. pic.twitter.com/snmK0xMDqc