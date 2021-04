Tšehhi valitsusest vallandati juba teine Sputniku-vastane minister

Czechia: with elections later this year, new pirate/centre-right PaS alliance (G/EFA|EPP) leads in our national parliament polling average with 27%.



Governing liberal ANO 2011 (RE) is close behind with 25%, down from 32% last April.



