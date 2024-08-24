24.08.2024, 10:25
Biden ja Zelenskõi vestlesid telefoni teel, USA tegi teatavaks uue abipaketi Ukrainale(85)
USA president Joe Biden vestles telefoni teel Ukraina riigipea Volodõmõr Zelenskõiga ja tegi Ukraina iseseisvuspäeva eel teatavaks uue abipaketi.
USA kaitseminister Lloyd Austin, kes vestles oma ametivenna Rustem Umeroviga, teatas sotsiaalmeedias, et abipaketi väärtus on 125 miljonit dollarit, vahendab Reuters.
Biden kinnitas Zelenskõile USA toetust, mida Valge Maja nimetas vankumatuks.
Abipakett sisaldab õhutõrjerakette, droonidevastast varustust, soomusevastaseid rakette ja laskemoona, teatas Valge Maja.