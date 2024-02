Ansipi vastus Kallase kriitikale: erinevalt Kajast hindan ma Eestist valitud europarlamendi saadikute tööd

Co-Rapporteur on the proposal of Green Claims Directive

Shadow for the IMCO opinion in the form of a letter on the Competition policy – annual report 2023

Shadow for the IMCO opinion in a form of a letter on the proposal of Managed security services

Shadow for the IMCO opinion in a form of a letter on the proposal to improve the Union’s Electricity market design

Shadow rapporteur for the IMCO opinion on European Media Freedom Act

Shadow rapporteur for the IMCO opinion on Chips Act

Rapporteur for the IMCO opinion on European Digital Identity

Shadow rapporteur for the AIDA final report on Artificial Intelligence in the Digital Age

Shadow rapporteur for the REGULATION on Digital Markets Act

Rapporteur for the IMCO opinion on Competition policy – annual report 2020