23.05.2017, 08:22

VIDEOD: Šokk ja paanika Manchester Arenal pärast plahvatust

Lauri Laugen
Foto: Reuters TV, Reuters

Ariana Grande kontserdil Manchester Arenal tekkis šokk ja paanika, kui oli kuulda plahvatust ja inimesed hakkasid hallist lahkuma.

Videod näitavad segaduses rahvast väljapääsude poole tormamas.

Plahvatust oli kosta kaugele:

Manchesteri Victoria raudteejaam:

Plahvatust oli kuulda väljaspool Manchester Arenat:

"Oh jumal! Mis juhtus?"

