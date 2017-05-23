VIDEOD: Šokk ja paanika Manchester Arenal pärast plahvatust

Ariana Grande kontserdil Manchester Arenal tekkis šokk ja paanika, kui oli kuulda plahvatust ja inimesed hakkasid hallist lahkuma.

Videod näitavad segaduses rahvast väljapääsude poole tormamas.

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE— ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

Plahvatust oli kosta kaugele:

You can hear the bang from the controlle explosion. We were told to stand against the wall but away from windows pic.twitter.com/3OUeCiiStT— Eleanor Barlow (@EleanorBarlow) May 23, 2017

Video shows scene in Manchester, England, during 'serious incident' after Ariana Grande concert; fatalities reported https://t.co/ACcGukEXc9 pic.twitter.com/cmAv5nvE4q— ABC News (@ABC) May 22, 2017

Loe veel

Video shows chaotic scene outside Manchester Arena amid reports of explosion, deaths after Ariana Grande concert. https://t.co/zEacQKaVwV pic.twitter.com/XoTQ1ufEeC— ABC News (@ABC) May 22, 2017

Manchesteri Victoria raudteejaam:

Video shows people running inside Manchester's Victoria Station after blast reported following Ariana Grande concert https://t.co/oyrooThOrR pic.twitter.com/o5A9Jnr6ER— ABC News (@ABC) May 22, 2017

Video shows chaotic scene at Manchester Arena, where police say at least 19 people have died and 50 more are injured https://t.co/0njSpevNbe pic.twitter.com/tsQbNjyV70— ABC News (@ABC) May 23, 2017

Video shows chaos inside Manchester Arena after the house lights came on following tonight's Ariana Grande concert. https://t.co/t3V36IND2B pic.twitter.com/Imuwkro9mG— ABC News (@ABC) May 23, 2017

Plahvatust oli kuulda väljaspool Manchester Arenat:

Loud bang can be heard in video taken outside Manchester Arena amid reports of explosion. https://t.co/zEacQKswVv pic.twitter.com/3s2Ma0FqjO— ABC News (@ABC) May 22, 2017

"Oh jumal! Mis juhtus?"