29.06.2018, 16:52

VIDEO ja FOTOD | Londonis süttis põlema elumaja, osa linnast on suitsu täis

 (18)
Daily mail
Daily mail
RUS

Tuletõrjujad võitlevad leekidega 21-korruselises elumajas. Tuletõrje sai alguse kella 12.30 paiku Londoni idaosas.

Londoni 21-korruselises elumajas süttinud tulekahju kustutamisega tegelevad ligikaudu 60 tuletõrjujat.

Üle 90 inimese oli helistanud tuletõrje numbril 999, et teavitada suurest tulekahjust Grenfelli tornis.

Umbes 40 inimest põgenes tule süttimise ajal kodudest ja olukord saadi kontrolli alla pooleteise tunni pärast peale tultõrjebrigaadi saabumist.

