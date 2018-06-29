VIDEO ja FOTOD | Londonis süttis põlema elumaja, osa linnast on suitsu täis

Tuletõrjujad võitlevad leekidega 21-korruselises elumajas. Tuletõrje sai alguse kella 12.30 paiku Londoni idaosas.

Londoni 21-korruselises elumajas süttinud tulekahju kustutamisega tegelevad ligikaudu 60 tuletõrjujat.

There is a Tower Block in Mile End, London on fire. Fire fighters are attending to it. Pray that everyone is getting out safe. pic.twitter.com/ZN1lHI3KTN — Muhbeen Hussain (@MuhbeenH) June 29, 2018

Üle 90 inimese oli helistanud tuletõrje numbril 999, et teavitada suurest tulekahjust Grenfelli tornis.

Firefighters are tackling a fire at a 12th floor flat in #MileEnd The fire is very visible and the Brigade's 999 Control Officers have taken more than 80 calls to the fire. https://t.co/5bdeWXNtt0 © @MediocreDave pic.twitter.com/RroTOd0DU2 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 29, 2018

Umbes 40 inimest põgenes tule süttimise ajal kodudest ja olukord saadi kontrolli alla pooleteise tunni pärast peale tultõrjebrigaadi saabumist.