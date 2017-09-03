Trump nimetas Põhja-Korea tuumakatsetus vaenulikuks teoks ning lisas, et Põhja-Koreast on saanud allumatu riik

USA president säutsus, et Põhja-Korea jätkuv vaenulikkus on USAle väga ohtlik-

"Põhja-Koreas viidi läbi märkimisväärne tuumakatsetus. Nende sõnad ja teod on jätkuvalt USAle vaenulikud ja ohtlikud..."

North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

"Põhja-Korea on allumatu riik, millest on saanud tõsine oht ja häbiplekk Hiinale, mis püüab aidata, kuid vähese eduga."

..North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

Ta jätkas mõned minutid hiljem: "Lõuna-Korea on avastamas, nagu ma neile öelnud olen, et nende jutud rahu sobitamisest Põhja-Koreaga ei toimi, nad mõistavad vaid üht asja!"

South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017