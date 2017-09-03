03.09.2017, 14:45

Trump nimetas Põhja-Korea tuumakatsetus vaenulikuks teoks ning lisas, et Põhja-Koreast on saanud allumatu riik

Jaapani peaminister Shinzo Abe ning USA president Donald Trump Jaapani tänava teleekraanilREUTERS

USA president säutsus, et Põhja-Korea jätkuv vaenulikkus on USAle väga ohtlik-

"Põhja-Koreas viidi läbi märkimisväärne tuumakatsetus. Nende sõnad ja teod on jätkuvalt USAle vaenulikud ja ohtlikud..."

"Põhja-Korea on allumatu riik, millest on saanud tõsine oht ja häbiplekk Hiinale, mis püüab aidata, kuid vähese eduga."

Ta jätkas mõned minutid hiljem: "Lõuna-Korea on avastamas, nagu ma neile öelnud olen, et nende jutud rahu sobitamisest Põhja-Koreaga ei toimi, nad mõistavad vaid üht asja!"

Riigipeadest on üleskutse teinud veel Prantusmaa president Emmanuel Macron kasutama karmimat poliitikat Põhja-Korea vastu. Ta kutsus üles ÜRO julgeolekunõukogu sellele teole kiiresti reageerima.
