29.06.2018, 16:52

Londonis süttis põlema elumaja, osa linnast on suitsu täis

 (7)
Daily mail
Daily mail
RUS
Londonis süttis põlema elumaja, osa linnast on suitsu täis
Londonis põleb 21-korruseline maja

Tuletõrjujad võitlevad leekidega 21-korruselises elumajas. Tuletõrje sai alguse kella 12.30 paiku Londoni idaosas.

Londoni 21-korruselises elumajas süttinud tulekahju kustutamisega tegelevad ligikaudu 60 tuletõrjujat.

Üle 90 inimese oli helistanud tuletõrje numbril 999, et teavitada suurest tulekahjust Grenfelli tornis.

Umbes 40 inimest põgenes tule süttimise ajal kodudest ja olukord saadi kontrolli alla pooleteise tunni pärast peale tultõrjebrigaadi saabumist.

Loe veel:
Jäta kommentaar
või kommenteeri anonüümselt
Postitades kommentaari nõustud reeglitega
Loe kommentaare Loe kommentaare

TOP UUDISED









-7% Meeste käekell Aegaon Tabula Rasa Black/Gold
399,- €
371,07 €
-7% Naiste käekell Aegaon Tabula Rasa Suede/Gold
290,- €
269,70 €
-15% Meeste käekell Police CONTACT PL.14537JSU/02A
189,- €
160,65 €
Meeste käekell Daniel Wellington DW00100009
189,- €
-7% Meeste käekell Aegaon Tabula Rasa Blue/Gold
399,- €
371,07 €
-37% Meeste käekell Police PL.13547JSB/02A
175,- €
110,- €