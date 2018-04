FOTOD | USA, Suurbritannia ja Prantsusmaa korraldasid õhurünnaku Süürias, Venemaa ähvardab "tagajärgedega"

Statement by the Ambassador Antonov on the strikes on #Syria:

A pre-designed scenario is being implemented. Again, we are being threatened. We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences.

All responsibility for them rests with Washington, London and Paris. pic.twitter.com/QEmWEffUzx

— Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) April 14, 2018

Loe veel