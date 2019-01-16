FOTOD | Tänased Briti ajalehed peaminister Mayle armu ei anna

The Times: „May sai ajaloolise kaotuse”.

Financial Times: „Alamkoda purustas May Brexiti-kokkuleppe”.

Financial Times: „Alamkoda purustas May Brexiti-kokkuleppe".

The Guardian: „May sai ajaloolise kaotuse, kui toorid pöördusid tema vastu”.

The Guardian: „May sai ajaloolise kaotuse, kui toorid pöördusid tema vastu".

Daily Mirror: „Pole kokkulepet.. Pole lootust.. Pole aimu.. Pole usaldust”.

The Sun: „May Brexiti-kokkulepe on surnud nagu dodo”.

The Sun: „May Brexiti-kokkulepe on surnud nagu dodo".

Daily Telegraph: „Täielik alandus”.

Daily Telegraph: „Täielik alandus".

Daily Express: „Lootusetus”.

Daily Express: „Lootusetus".

Daily Mail: „Võitleb oma elu eest”.