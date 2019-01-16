FOTOD | Tänased Briti ajalehed peaminister Mayle armu ei anna

16.01.2019, 07:57FOTOD | Tänased Briti ajalehed peaminister Mayle armu ei anna Lauri Laugentoimetaja RUS Foto: The Sun/Twitter Suurbritannia tänased üleriiklikud ajalehed oodatult peaminister Theresa Mayle armu ei anna: „Lootusetus”, „Täielik alandus”, „Pole kokkulepet, pole lootust, pole aimu, pole usaldust”, „Võitleb elu eest”. The Times: „May sai ajaloolise kaotuse”.Wednesday’s TIMES: “May suffers historic defeat” #bbcpapers #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/NgGX7cTIGs— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) January 15, 2019 Financial Times: „Alamkoda purustas May Brexiti-kokkuleppe”.Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 16 January https://t.co/UOUnhWap6i pic.twitter.com/xYLndUCO3H— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 15, 2019 The Guardian: „May sai ajaloolise kaotuse, kui toorid pöördusid tema vastu”.The Guardian front page, Wednesday 16 January 2019: May suffers historic defeat as Tories turn against her pic.twitter.com/CFcSyQeL4k— The Guardian (@guardian) January 15, 2019 Daily Mirror: „Pole kokkulepet.. Pole lootust.. Pole aimu.. Pole usaldust”.Wednesday’s Daily MIRROR: “No deal.. No hope.. No clue.. No confidence “ #bbcpapers #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Lf5tUGh3jU— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) January 15, 2019 The Sun: „May Brexiti-kokkulepe on surnud nagu dodo”.Tomorrow's front page: Theresa May's EU deal is dead after she suffered the largest Commons defeat in history https://t.co/v42ielZThE pic.twitter.com/T7o7VoQKgS— The Sun (@TheSun) January 15, 2019 Daily Telegraph: „Täielik alandus”.The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph 'A complete humiliation' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/KiMQDCy2Xa— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 15, 2019 Daily Express: „Lootusetus”.After a day of Brexit chaos, here's tomorrow's Daily Express front page. pic.twitter.com/NknHcyHzYQ— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) January 15, 2019 Daily Mail: „Võitleb oma elu eest”.Wednesday’s Daily MAIL: “Fighting For Her Life” #bbcpapers #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/1UNiCOj8dC— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) January 15, 2019 Share Tweet Loe veel: SuurbritanniaTheresa May Registreeritud (0) Anonüümne (0) Jäta kommentaar või kommenteeri anonüümselt Postita Postitades kommentaari nõustud reeglitega Loe kommentaare Loe kommentaare