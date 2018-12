Donald Trumpi eksadvokaat Michael Cohen: president andis korralduse vaikimisraha maksta

"Ta andis mulle korralduse need maksed teha. Ta andis mulle korralduse nende juhtumitega tegeleda," ütles Cohen USA telekanalile ABC.

Trump veeretas eile Twitteri vahendusel oma õlgadelt igasuguse vastutuse Coheni kuritegude suhtes. "Ma pole andnud Michael Cohenile kunagi korraldust seadust rikkuda. Ta oli advokaat ja pidanuks seadust tundma."

I never directed Michael Cohen to break the law. He was a lawyer and he is supposed to know the law. It is called “advice of counsel,” and a lawyer has great liability if a mistake is made. That is why they get paid. Despite that many campaign finance lawyers have strongly......

