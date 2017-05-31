Donald Trump leiutas kesköise säutsuga uue kiiresti populaarsust koguva sõna: covfefe

USA president Donald Trump kirjutas Washingtoni aja järgi mõni minut peale keskööd Twitterisse kummalise lause, millest sai viimaste kuude üks populaarsemaid säutse, vahendab Washington Post.

„Despite the constant negative press covfefe,“ kirjutas Trump. „Vaatamata pidevale negatiivsele pressikajfefe,“ võiks selle eesti keelde tõlkida. Tõenäoliselt tahtis trump viimase sõnana kirjutada „coverage“ (selles kontekstis "kajastus").

Despite the constant negative press covfefe— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Säuts ja mõte jäid aga poolikuks. Kahe tunni jooksul oli seda jagatud enam kui 60 000 korda ja meeldivaks märgitud üle 74 000 korra, mis muudab selle üheks viimaste kuude populaarsemaks säutsuks.

Sõnast „covfefe“ sai kiiresti trending.

Kui Trump ärkas, võttis ta kohe covfefe teemal sõna: "Kes suudab "covfefe" tõelise tähenduse välja mõelda??? Nautige!"

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

What is the correct pronunciation of #covfefe?— Fusion (@Fusion) May 31, 2017

what makes me saddest is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2017

Ask not what covfefe can do for you, but what you can do for #covfefe pic.twitter.com/pXD950PtXj— Mike Gorman (@MikeGormanHFX) May 31, 2017

If your covfefe lasts longer than four hours, call your doctor. #Covfefe pic.twitter.com/vZNr2C0Hvp— Robot Joe Miller (@JoeMiller17) May 31, 2017