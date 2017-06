Ajakiri: Põlvasse paigutatud süürlased otsustasid lahkuda Saksamaale

Loe veel

At 6:30 A.M., Taimaa and Mohannad boarded a bus in Tartu, Estonia and left for Germany. Worried about the cold weather, the lack of community and dim job prospects, the family decided to leave Polva for a refugee camp in West Germany with the faint hope of being able to reapply for asylum there. This is @francescatrianni



