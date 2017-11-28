28.11.2017, 11:48

FOTOD | Seaman Guard Ohio meeskonnaliikmed lasti vangist välja

Kristjan Jõevere
toimetaja
Seaman Guard Ohio
Seaman Guard OhioFoto: Stringer/India, REUTERS

Täna hommikul pääses vanglast laeeva Seaman Guard Ohio meeskond, teiste seas ka 14 Eestist pärit laevakaitsjat.
Sündmuse jäädvustas ajalehe Times of India Chennai väljaande fotograaf.


