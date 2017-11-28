FOTOD | Seaman Guard Ohio meeskonnaliikmed lasti vangist välja

Täna hommikul pääses vanglast laeeva Seaman Guard Ohio meeskond, teiste seas ka 14 Eestist pärit laevakaitsjat.
Sündmuse jäädvustas ajalehe Times of India Chennai väljaande fotograaf.
Crew members and guards of US anti-piracy ship Seaman Guard Ohio, jailed under the Arms Act, coming out of Puzhal prison after they were acquitted of all charges by the Madurai bench of the Madras high court. pic.twitter.com/wrFBM1mN38
— TOIChennai (@TOIChennai) November 28, 2017
